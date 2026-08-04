Delhi voter list cleanup risks dropping 1 in 5 voters
India
Delhi's big voter list cleanup (SIR) is facing an August 8 enumeration deadline, though a further extension is possible, and about one in five people might get dropped from the rolls.
The main issue? Lots of folks have moved or changed addresses but haven't updated their voter info, making the official list less reliable.
Delhi has digitized 62.02% voter forms
Booth officers are supposed to check each address at least three times, but notices left behind get tossed by neighbors.
So far, only 62.02% of forms have been digitized; there's still a big backlog.
With another deadline extension possible, officials say they're working hard.