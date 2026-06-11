Delhi water supply faces 50-million-gallon-per-day shortfall as Yamuna dwindles

Munak release insufficient, alternate-day supply persists

Haryana has bumped up its release through the Munak Canal to about 66 million gallons per day, but it still isn't meeting what Delhi needs at Wazirabad reservoir.

Crews are now digging deep channels to try and get whatever little water there is to treatment plants.

Meanwhile, with demand at 1,250 million gallons per day and supply often below 954 million gallons per day lately, many neighborhoods are stuck waiting for clean water on alternate days.