Delhi: Waterlogging in Jharoda Kalan after drain breach
A sudden breach in the Mangeshpur drain on Tuesday flooded parts of Delhi's Jharoda Kalan, with water rising up to five feet and submerging local neighborhoods like Geetanjali Enclave near Baba Haridass Nagar.
Emergency teams jumped into action, helping residents leave their homes safely as streets quickly filled with water.
No loss of life reported
Thankfully, no loss of life has been reported.
More than 30 police officers, along with NDRF and disaster management teams, led the rescue under DCP Ankit Singh's watch.
People who had to wade through waist-deep water are now staying temporarily in nearby government schools, where food and medical assistance will soon reach them until things return to normal.