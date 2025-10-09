Next Article
Delhi weather: Clear skies, cool breeze; AQI at comfortable levels
Delhi and NCR started Thursday, October 9, 2025, with clear skies and a cool 22°C morning—warming up to about 30°C by afternoon.
Humidity sat at a comfortable 53%, and a light breeze kept things fresh.
Perfect day for outdoor activities
It's a great day for outdoor plans—think morning walks or yoga before the sun gets strong.
Just remember: moderate air pollution (AQI 93) means kids and older folks should take it easy outside.
Temperatures will climb as the week goes on, so sun protection and staying hydrated are smart moves.