Man fakes his kidnapping to extort money from rival
India
Dashrath Sahu, 35, was arrested in Mathura after pretending to be kidnapped to extort ₹5 lakh from a couple he had an old rivalry with.
On September 24, he demanded money and threatened the couple, then disappeared and sent fake messages to his wife, claiming they were behind his "abduction."
Case now under Section 308 (extortion)
Police quickly filed an extortion case and used electronic surveillance to find Sahu in Mathura.
He confessed to faking the kidnapping and sending ransom texts himself. Officers also recovered the phone used in the scheme.
The case is now under Section 308 (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is ongoing.