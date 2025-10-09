IPS officer's suicide leads to caste-based harassment allegations against DGP
The recent suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar has led to major accusations from his wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar.
She's filed a police complaint against the state's DGP and Rohtak SP, saying they pushed her husband toward suicide and targeted him with caste-based harassment under the SC & ST Act.
Accusations include being banned from worship spaces
Amneet says her husband faced ongoing discrimination—including being banned from police worship spaces—and was falsely accused in an extortion case just days before his death (October 6, 2025).
She also points out that Kumar left a note naming those he felt were responsible and that his requests to speak with senior officers went ignored.
While one accused officer has denied the allegations, Amneet is urging quick action so evidence can't be tampered with.