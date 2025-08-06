Next Article
Delhi weather: Light rain, cool breeze break heat spell
Delhi saw a break from the usual heat with Wednesday's high at 34.8°C and a low of 26.1°C—both a bit below normal, says the IMD.
Humidity eased up through the day, making things feel less sticky.
Air quality in 'satisfactory' range
Air quality was in the 'satisfactory' range (AQI 91), so breathing easy wasn't a problem.
With light rain or drizzle likely on August 6 and temps staying between 25°C and 35°C, it's actually a nice window for outdoor plans or just enjoying some fresh air without worrying about pollution or extreme heat.