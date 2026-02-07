Delhi weather: Minimum temperature drops to 11.8degC
India
Delhi started Saturday feeling colder than usual, with the temperature dropping to 11.8°C—over 2°C below what's normal for this time of year, according to the IMD.
Strong winds are expected, and while it'll warm up a bit during the day (up to 24.8°C), the humidity is still high at 82%.
Air quality in Delhi
Air quality isn't looking good either—Delhi's AQI hit 214 this morning, landing in the 'poor' category as per CPCB data.
That means sensitive groups should be extra careful outdoors, and if pollution keeps rising, things could get even worse.