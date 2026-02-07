Delhi weather: Minimum temperature drops to 11.8degC India Feb 07, 2026

Delhi started Saturday feeling colder than usual, with the temperature dropping to 11.8°C—over 2°C below what's normal for this time of year, according to the IMD.

Strong winds are expected, and while it'll warm up a bit during the day (up to 24.8°C), the humidity is still high at 82%.