Delhi weather: Strong winds, shallow fog; no rain expected
India
Delhi-NCR is in for a mix of shallow morning fog and mostly clear skies this Saturday, 07 February 2026.
Expect strong winds (15-25km/h) to keep things fresh, with temperatures ranging from a cool 9-11°C early on to a pleasant 23-25°C during the day.
No need for umbrellas—rain isn't on the cards.
Other highlights
If you're heading out, good news: air quality has improved thanks to those gusty winds, with AQI dropping slightly (though some spots still have poor air).
Humidity will be high (72%), so it might feel a bit sticky.
Plus, upcoming Western Disturbances could shake up the weather next week with possible rain or even snow up north—so stay tuned if you've got travel plans!