Delhi woman dies after alleged fall, husband, 2 brothers booked
India
A 25-year-old woman in Delhi's Inderpuri area died after allegedly falling from a building on May 18.
police have registered a case against her husband and his two brothers.
She was declared dead at the hospital soon after the incident.
Case treated as suspected dowry death
Because the marriage was under seven years old, authorities are treating this as a suspected dowry death and have started legal proceedings.
Forensic teams collected evidence, and statements from her family were recorded.
Sadly, this is not an isolated case. Similar dowry-related deaths are being investigated right now in Bhopal and Greater Noida too.