Delhi youth dies after bike falls into sewer pit
Delhi Police have filed a culpable homicide case against a contractor and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials after 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani, an HDFC Bank assistant manager, died when his bike fell into an unsecured 15-foot-deep DJB sewer pit in Janakpuri around midnight or in the early hours of Friday.
Family accused police of negligence
Kamal was heading home for his parents' anniversary and called his twin brother just minutes before the accident.
When he stopped responding, his family searched all night and alerted police, but he was only found the next morning by a passerby.
In response, three DJB engineers were suspended and an investigation committee has been set up.
The family has accused both DJB and police of negligence; police said they attempted to trace Kamal using mobile location tracking and CCTV.