Delhi youth dies after falling into open sewer pit
A 25-year-old named Kamal Dhyani lost his life after falling into an open Delhi Jal Board (DJB) pit in Janakpuri on Thursday night; his body was found on Friday morning.
The FIR alleges a lack of proper safety arrangements, no guards, no warning signs and reflectors, and a senior police officer said prima facie there was a lack of barricading at the site, even though DJB claimed otherwise.
The lack of basic precautions was a key factor in the accident.
Pit part of decades-old sewer repair project
Kamal had called his brother before midnight, saying he'd be home soon, but was found at the bottom of the pit early next morning.
The pit was part of a decades-old sewer repair project.
After the tragedy, three officials were suspended and an investigation started.
The government announced ₹10 lakh compensation for Kamal's family.