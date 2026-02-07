Delhi youth dies after falling into open sewer pit India Feb 07, 2026

A 25-year-old named Kamal Dhyani lost his life after falling into an open Delhi Jal Board (DJB) pit in Janakpuri on Thursday night; his body was found on Friday morning.

The FIR alleges a lack of proper safety arrangements, no guards, no warning signs and reflectors, and a senior police officer said prima facie there was a lack of barricading at the site, even though DJB claimed otherwise.

The lack of basic precautions was a key factor in the accident.