Delhi's air quality takes a hit: 'Very poor' days ahead
India
Delhi's air is about to get worse, moving from "poor" to "very poor" starting Sunday.
Saturday's average AQI jumped to 276 (up from 236 on Friday), thanks to weak winds that aren't helping clear the pollution.
Experts say things will likely stay rough for a while, with lower mixing depths and ventilation making it harder for pollutants to disperse.
Why does this matter?
With more pollutants getting trapped near the ground, breathing in Delhi will be tougher—especially if you have asthma or allergies.
The weather department has also flagged moderate fog and some dense patches across the city.
Authorities are keeping an eye on the numbers and could bring back stricter pollution controls if things get much worse.
Stay updated and take care when heading out!