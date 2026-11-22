Delhi's AQI drops to 236 but air remains poor
Delhi's air finally caught a small break on Sunday with the Air Quality Index dropping to 236, a noticeable improvement from the day before.
Still, that number means the air is officially poor, and some neighborhoods like Sirifort (AQI 323) and Chandni Chowk (AQI 304) had it even worse.
PM2.5 remains Delhi's main culprit
Out of 56 monitoring stations, 14 reported moderate air quality while four hit very poor levels and most others stayed stuck in the poor range.
PM2.5 remains the main culprit behind Delhi's smoggy skies, so clean air is still something locals are waiting for.