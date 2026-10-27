Delhi's old Rao Tula Ram flyover reopens for light vehicles
India
Good news if you travel between Delhi Airport and Vasant Vihar: the Old Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover just reopened after being closed for six days due to some worrying cracks.
Only light vehicles are allowed for now, though, as the PWD is still checking the structure and putting up barriers to keep out trucks.
Traffic rerouted onto congested service roads
The shutdown led to a lot of traffic headaches, with cars rerouted onto busy service roads and more congestion than usual.
Police had to step in to help manage the jams, and Google Maps was updated so drivers could find better routes.
For now, if you're driving anything bigger than a car or bike, you'll need to stick to alternate roads.