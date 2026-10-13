Delhi's Rekha Gupta announces 100,000 smart streetlights for women's safety

These streetlights will be connected to a central control center for real-time monitoring and quick fixes.

There's also a WhatsApp group where students can directly flag safety issues.

Students stressed that women's safety should not be used as a reason to restrict female students' movement or participation in student politics and other activities; instead, authorities should ensure that women can pursue their education without fear.

Gupta said the government was committed to ensuring women's safety, dignity and self-reliance, and that related concerns would be addressed in coordination with the agencies concerned.