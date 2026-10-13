Delhi's Rekha Gupta announces 100,000 smart streetlights for women's safety
Delhi is set to get 100,000 new smart streetlights, mainly around colleges, to make public spaces safer for women.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the move after students spoke up about dark areas and not enough police near their campuses.
Streetlights linked to central control
These streetlights will be connected to a central control center for real-time monitoring and quick fixes.
There's also a WhatsApp group where students can directly flag safety issues.
Students stressed that women's safety should not be used as a reason to restrict female students' movement or participation in student politics and other activities; instead, authorities should ensure that women can pursue their education without fear.
Gupta said the government was committed to ensuring women's safety, dignity and self-reliance, and that related concerns would be addressed in coordination with the agencies concerned.