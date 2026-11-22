Delhi's Solid Waste Management Bylaws, 2026 impose ₹10,000 burning fine
Delhi just got serious about waste management.
The city's new Solid Waste Management Bylaws, 2026, slap a ₹10,000 fine on anyone caught burning garbage in open spaces.
Fines for other violations range from ₹500 (for not segregating household waste) up to ₹1.5 lakh for bigger offenses.
The goal: cleaner air and better habits across the capital.
Delhi small venues face ₹15,000 fine
If you're running a marriage hall, party lawn, festival venue, or exhibition space spread over less than 5,000 square meters and skip proper waste protocols, that's a ₹15,000 penalty.
Mess up construction waste? It's ₹2,000 for homes and ₹10,000 for businesses.
Hotels and restaurants face even steeper fines (₹75,000 and ₹30,000) for not following disposal rules.
And heads up: all these fines will go up by 5% every year starting January 1, 2027.