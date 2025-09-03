Delhi's traffic nightmare: Heavy rain, VIP movement cause jams

Morning commute mayhem

Morning commuters to IGI Airport and Gurugram got stuck in long jams, especially after Parade Road tunnel was closed, with motorists heading toward Dwarka diverted onto NH-48, compounding jams on routes to the airport and Gurugram.

Social media was full of frustrated posts about the chaos.

Even an uprooted tree near Janpath-Ashoka Road slowed things down until it was cleared.

Extra traffic cops were out trying to help, but roads didn't really clear up until later in the afternoon.

Police had warned everyone online to plan ahead because of the weather and VIP movement—definitely good advice this week!