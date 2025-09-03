Delhi's traffic nightmare: Heavy rain, VIP movement cause jams
Delhi had a rough Tuesday, with heavy rain and VIP convoys causing massive traffic jams across the city.
Key areas like the airport, south, central, and east Delhi were hit hardest. Overflowing Yamuna River and fallen trees made things worse.
If you're heading out on Wednesday, brace for more delays—there's a big event at Yashobhoomi Convention Center in Dwarka that could keep things slow.
Morning commute mayhem
Morning commuters to IGI Airport and Gurugram got stuck in long jams, especially after Parade Road tunnel was closed, with motorists heading toward Dwarka diverted onto NH-48, compounding jams on routes to the airport and Gurugram.
Social media was full of frustrated posts about the chaos.
Even an uprooted tree near Janpath-Ashoka Road slowed things down until it was cleared.
Extra traffic cops were out trying to help, but roads didn't really clear up until later in the afternoon.
Police had warned everyone online to plan ahead because of the weather and VIP movement—definitely good advice this week!