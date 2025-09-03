Nehru's ancestral home to be sold for ₹1,100cr
Jawaharlal Nehru's old house—yep, India's first Prime Minister—is set to be acquired by a top beverage industry businessman, with due diligence nearing completion.
Sitting on Motilal Nehru Marg in Delhi's ultra-exclusive Lutyens's Bungalow Zone, this 3.7-acre estate is not just historic but also one of the most sought-after addresses in the country.
Deal set to close at ₹1,100 crore
The deal is set to close at ₹1,100 crore, making it India's priciest home sale ever.
The estate was first listed at ₹1,400 crore but settled lower after a year of negotiations and paperwork.
The sellers, Raj Kumari Kackar and Bina Rani (descendants of Rajasthan royalty), made sure to issue a public notice so there'd be no last-minute ownership drama.
Mansion covers about 24,000 square feet
The mansion covers about 24,000 square feet and sits inside the iconic Lutyens's Zone—a neighborhood designed by Edwin Lutyens that houses around 3,000 bungalows for top officials and business tycoons.
Only about 600 are privately owned, so this sale just turned up the exclusivity even more in one of Delhi's fanciest areas.