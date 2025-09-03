Nehru's ancestral home to be sold for ₹1,100cr

Deal set to close at ₹1,100 crore

The deal is set to close at ₹1,100 crore, making it India's priciest home sale ever.

The estate was first listed at ₹1,400 crore but settled lower after a year of negotiations and paperwork.

The sellers, Raj Kumari Kackar and Bina Rani (descendants of Rajasthan royalty), made sure to issue a public notice so there'd be no last-minute ownership drama.