J&K: 5 Army personnel injured in accident

An Army patrol vehicle skidded off the road early Tuesday morning in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, leaving five Army personnel—including a Junior Commissioned Officer—injured.
The team was heading back to headquarters after a patrol when the accident happened.
All injured personnel were quickly taken to the Army Hospital in Rajouri for treatment.

Official investigation underway

The incident took place in the 49 RR's 13 Sector area.
An official investigation is underway to figure out why the vehicle lost control.