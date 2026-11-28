Delhi's winter chill delayed by lack of November western disturbances
Delhi's winter chill is running late this year, mainly because there was no active Western Disturbance in November; only one affected Delhi on November 14, so there's been barely any rain or snow, and daytime temperatures are staying higher than normal.
Experts cite El Nino, urban heat
With hardly any western disturbances, even the Himalayas aren't getting their usual snowfall, which means less cold air for Delhi.
A strong El Nino is also heating things up globally, but experts like Dr. Kaagita Venkatramana say we can't blame just that: urban heat, smog, and climate trends are making nights milder too.