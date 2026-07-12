Delivery executive arrested for flashing at woman in Bengaluru

Company response

Flipkart 'deeply disturbed,' terminated employment of delivery executive

Flipkart has also responded to the incident, saying they are "deeply disturbed" by what happened and have terminated Kamat's employment. The company said it is extending full support to Fatima and is committed to cooperating with the investigating authorities. "Customer safety is non-negotiable," Flipkart added in its statement. "As soon as the matter came to our attention, we immediately terminated the engagement of the delivery partner involved," it said.