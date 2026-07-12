Delivery executive arrested for flashing at woman in Bengaluru
What's the story
A 22-year-old delivery executive has been arrested for allegedly flashing a woman in her apartment in Bengaluru's Marathahalli area. The accused, identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamat, was delivering an order when he asked to use the bathroom. Despite being refused permission, he allegedly forced his way into the woman's home and exposed himself after using the toilet.
Legal proceedings
Woman recorded video of accused, posted online
The woman, Nilofar Fatima, recorded a video of the incident and shared it on social media. Her post caught the attention of the Bengaluru Police, who then registered a case under Sections 75, 79, and 329(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to sexual harassment and related offenses. The Marathahalli Police Station officials contacted Fatima after seeing her video and initiated legal action against Kamat.
Company response
Flipkart 'deeply disturbed,' terminated employment of delivery executive
Flipkart has also responded to the incident, saying they are "deeply disturbed" by what happened and have terminated Kamat's employment. The company said it is extending full support to Fatima and is committed to cooperating with the investigating authorities. "Customer safety is non-negotiable," Flipkart added in its statement. "As soon as the matter came to our attention, we immediately terminated the engagement of the delivery partner involved," it said.
Safety review
Investigation into matter underway
The e-commerce giant also said that all delivery partners go through background verification and mandatory training before onboarding. While such incidents are extremely rare, Flipkart said it is reviewing the matter thoroughly to see if any additional measures can be taken to strengthen customer safety processes. Further investigation into the matter is underway by police authorities.