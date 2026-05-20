Dengue rising across India before monsoon as breeding seasons extend
India
Dengue cases are rising sharply across India, even before the monsoon has begun.
Experts say longer mosquito breeding seasons, driven by climate change and rapid urban growth, are making dengue less predictable and harder to control.
Conditions for dengue transmission now last nearly 5.6 months a year, between 2012 and 2021, up from earlier years.
NS1 testing advised within 3 days
Dengue is spread by mosquitoes and usually peaks during the rainy season, but this year's spike started early.
Common symptoms include high fever, headache, body aches, rash, and nausea.
There's no specific antiviral treatment yet, so catching it early is important; doctors recommend getting an NS1 antigen test within 3 days of symptoms starting for quick diagnosis.