Dengue rising across India before monsoon as breeding seasons extend India May 20, 2026

Dengue cases are rising sharply across India, even before the monsoon has begun.

Experts say longer mosquito breeding seasons, driven by climate change and rapid urban growth, are making dengue less predictable and harder to control.

Conditions for dengue transmission now last nearly 5.6 months a year, between 2012 and 2021, up from earlier years.