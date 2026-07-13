'Determine citizenship status fairly': SC protects Assam individuals declared foreigners 

Order clarification

No examination of merits of claims

However, it stressed that the determination of such status must be made through a process that is fair, lawful and reasonable. While clarifying the scope of its order, the court said it did not examine the merits of appellants' claims to Indian citizenship. "Those questions must be decided by the concerned Tribunal independently," the court said. It further emphasized that the remand should not be construed as granting any equitable relief to the appellants.