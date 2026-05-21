Devaki Amma G: Kerala's 'forest mother' honored with Padma Shri 

Kollakkayil Devaki Amma G, a 92-year-old environmentalist from Kerala , has been honored with the Padma Shri award for her remarkable work in afforestation and biodiversity conservation. She was awarded the prize for her decades-long dedication to ecological restoration at the grassroots level. Based in Alappuzha district, Amma transformed barren coastal sandy land into a lush green ecosystem through her tireless efforts over four decades.

Forest creation The forest is home to over 3,000 plant species The forest, named Kollakal Thapovanam, is spread over five acres and houses over 3,000 plant species. These include rare indigenous and endangered plants as well as medicinal ones. Among them are more than 1,000 biologically important tree species suited to coastal conditions. The diverse flora has attracted a variety of fauna, including peacocks, emerald doves, owls, and monkeys, among others. The oldest tree in this forest is an Indian bael tree, estimated to be nearly 200 years old.

Educational hub It has also become a center for students and researchers Kollakal Thapovanam has also become a center for students and researchers from across India who come to study its rich biodiversity and medicinal herbs. Devaki Amma conducts informal classes for visiting children on study trips. Her daughter, Professor Thankamani, a former head of the Environmental Engineering Department at Thiruvananthapuram Engineering College, is her full-time caregiver and supports this work along with other family members.

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Journey Journey in environmental conservation started in the 1980s Her journey began after she survived a life-threatening car accident in 1980 that left her bedridden for three years. During this time, she started planting trees and herbs as an escape from monotony with the help of her husband, late M K Gopalakrishna Pillai. "I started growing plants and trees as a way to escape...monotony and boredom," she recalled. Her family supported her efforts by gifting saplings and seeds, unknowingly helping her build what is now known as "Kollakal Thapovanam."

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Family 'Accident changed my life completely' Devaki Amma was raised in a large family with a rooted farming tradition. "Back in those days, we used to cultivate everything we needed in our farmlands. And we had all kinds of medicinal herbs and plants grown within our arm's reach. My father had taught me how to identify them," she told Rewilding magazine. "The accident changed my life completely. At first, I assumed it was for the worse, but looking back, I don't feel so," she said.

National recognition She has received several national awards for her work Devaki Amma's efforts were first recognized nationally in 2003 when she received the Indira Priyadarshini Vrikshamitra Award for her outstanding work in afforestation. Today, despite her age, she continues to travel across Kerala and New Delhi to share her experiences in building this forest. She has received several awards for her work, including the Vanamitra Award from the Government of Kerala in 2010 and Nari Shakti Puraskar from India's president in 2018.