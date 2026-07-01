Devendra Fadnavis announces special squad to tackle Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Bishnoi gang uses VPN phones

Fadnavis explained that the Bishnoi gang uses VPN phones to send threats and hires shooters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who fire shots outside homes or offices just to scare people.

He gave a shout-out to Mumbai Police for managing to deport Anmol Bishnoi and arrest Pravin Lonkar, both tied to major crimes.

Fadnavis also shared that after their leader's arrest, the gang has split into rival groups, but authorities are determined: Fadnavis said the gang's activities are concentrated in Mumbai, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad.