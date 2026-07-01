Devendra Fadnavis announces special squad to tackle Lawrence Bishnoi gang
Maharashtra is stepping up its fight against organized crime, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announcing a dedicated police squad to take on gangs like Lawrence Bishnoi's.
He addressed growing worries about these syndicates and said the state is working closely with the central government, especially since some gang members operate from abroad.
Bishnoi gang uses VPN phones
Fadnavis explained that the Bishnoi gang uses VPN phones to send threats and hires shooters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who fire shots outside homes or offices just to scare people.
He gave a shout-out to Mumbai Police for managing to deport Anmol Bishnoi and arrest Pravin Lonkar, both tied to major crimes.
Fadnavis also shared that after their leader's arrest, the gang has split into rival groups, but authorities are determined: Fadnavis said the gang's activities are concentrated in Mumbai, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad.