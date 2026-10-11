Devendra Fadnavis says Maharashtra will seek urgent central drought relief
India
Maharashtra is battling a tough water crisis after poor rainfall, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says the state will ask the central government for urgent drought relief.
With key crops like soybean, cotton, and sugarcane struggling, many farmers are facing serious challenges.
Maharashtra plans tech tankers, fodder, desilting
The state wants to roll out tech-powered tanker systems to supply drinking water and keep reserves safe until August 2027.
There's also a push to grow more animal fodder where possible, plus efforts to fix and desilt water bodies fast.
The government is working with Delhi to speed up crop insurance payouts so help can reach farmers sooner.