Devendra Fadnavis says panic buying caused rural Maharashtra fuel chaos

Jalgaon worker stabbed amid fuel unrest

Even though officials say the state gets enough gasoline and diesel every day, panic has taken over.

In Jalgaon, a gas station worker was stabbed when supplies ran out; scuffles broke out in Buldhana and Washim too.

Some farmers blocked highways in protest.

Opposition leaders blamed the government for mismanagement, while Mumbai stayed mostly calm with no major issues reported, though some people are worried about possible price hikes ahead.