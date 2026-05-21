Devendra Fadnavis says panic buying caused rural Maharashtra fuel chaos
Rural Maharashtra was thrown into chaos on Wednesday as fuel shortages led to long lines and even violence at gas stations.
Farmers, desperate for diesel to prepare for the monsoon, waited for hours.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tried to calm things down, saying there is no real shortage, just panic buying making things worse.
Jalgaon worker stabbed amid fuel unrest
Even though officials say the state gets enough gasoline and diesel every day, panic has taken over.
In Jalgaon, a gas station worker was stabbed when supplies ran out; scuffles broke out in Buldhana and Washim too.
Some farmers blocked highways in protest.
Opposition leaders blamed the government for mismanagement, while Mumbai stayed mostly calm with no major issues reported, though some people are worried about possible price hikes ahead.