Devotee to gift 121kg gold worth 150cr-160cr to Tirupati
A devotee is set to gift 121kg of gold ornaments, worth around ₹150 crore to ₹160 crore, to the Tirupati Lord Venkateswara temple on November 26.
This donation, made up of 45 jewelry pieces in nine sets, is the biggest single offering the temple has ever received and highlights the donor's deep faith.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams consultations completed
Consultations have been completed with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for the donation process.
This event not only adds to its rich legacy but also celebrates the strong connection between devotees and the temple community.