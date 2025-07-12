DGCA addresses safety concerns post Air India crash

After the tragic Air India crash near Ahmedabad, which took over 260 lives, a lot of people are worried about how safe it really is to fly in India. The accident has put airline maintenance and safety checks under the microscope, especially as more people take to the skies.

India's air accident rate lower than world average: DGCA DGCA chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai says India's air accident rate is actually lower than the world average.

In the past 15 years, there have only been three major crashes—Mangalore (2010), Kozhikode (2020), and now Ahmedabad.

Even after this latest tragedy, most travelers haven't changed their flying habits much.

Airlines facing stricter action for letting maintenance slide Airlines are facing stricter action for letting maintenance slide. SpiceJet got penalized after repeated propeller failures led to management shakeups.

Air India Express admitted to delaying engine fixes and fudging records—now they're making changes.

IndiGo had to ground pilots and update rules after turbulence damaged a flight from Delhi to Srinagar.