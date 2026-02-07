'Dharma makes India a global guide': RSS chief Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat recently said that dharma—India's sense of duty and right action—is what makes the country a global guide or "Vishwaguru."
At an event in Mumbai, he described dharma as the core force behind life and creation, something he feels is uniquely rooted in Indian tradition.
What is dharma for Bhagwat?
For Bhagwat, dharma isn't just about religion—it's about everyone doing what they're meant to do.
He put it simply: "Water has its dharma to flow, fire has its dharma to burn."
He added that if we let this inner force guide us, "there will never be an accident."
Support genuine saints, but don't worship them: Bhagwat
Bhagwat urged people to support saints who genuinely live by these values.
He mentioned that even PM Modi often finds it hard to refuse their requests.
Still, Bhagwat reminded everyone: while these saints do important work, "We are not God, we are just doing his work."