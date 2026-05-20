Dharmendra Pradhan meets security ahead of NEET re-exam June 21
India
After the recent NEET (UG) exam was canceled due to a paper leak, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met with top security officials on May 20 to gear up for the re-exam, now happening on June 21.
The focus is on tightening security and plugging any gaps so students can finally take their exam without more surprises.
Education Ministry asks platforms block fake-leaks
The Education Ministry also brought in teams from Meta, Google, and Telegram to talk about stopping fake leaks and panic-inducing posts spreading online.
With anonymous Telegram groups and bots fueling anxiety among students, platforms have been asked to block these channels fast, so everyone can focus on the real test ahead.