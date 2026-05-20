Dharmendra Pradhan meets security ahead of NEET re-exam June 21 India May 20, 2026

After the recent NEET (UG) exam was canceled due to a paper leak, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met with top security officials on May 20 to gear up for the re-exam, now happening on June 21.

The focus is on tightening security and plugging any gaps so students can finally take their exam without more surprises.