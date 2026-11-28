The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, replace the earlier legislation that failed to pass.

The new bills keep the government's goal of reserving 33% of seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies before the 2029 polls.

However, they now guarantee a uniform 50% increase in seats for all states and UTs, addressing concerns raised by opposition parties over previous provisions.