How do 131st Amendment Bill, 132nd Amendment Bill differ?
What's the story
The Indian government has reintroduced a constitutional amendment bill to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats by 50% for all states and Union Territories (UTs). The move aims to quell fears among southern states that population-based seat redistribution could dilute their political power. This comes after the earlier Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill was defeated in Parliament in April.
Bill revision
New bills replace earlier legislation
The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, replace the earlier legislation that failed to pass.
The new bills keep the government's goal of reserving 33% of seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies before the 2029 polls.
However, they now guarantee a uniform 50% increase in seats for all states and UTs, addressing concerns raised by opposition parties over previous provisions.
Representation assurance
Maximum strength of Lok Sabha to be 815
The new amendment seeks to ensure that the relative share of states in the Lok Sabha remains unchanged, despite population growth.
It also addresses fears in states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala about unfair advantages for northern states.
The maximum strength of the Lok Sabha will now be 815 from states and 35 from UTs, while state legislative assemblies can have up to 650 members.
Reservation clarity
When women's reservation will be implemented
The new bills also clarify when women's reservation will be implemented.
The 106th Constitution Amendment Act, 2023, had linked it to a delimitation exercise after the first census following its commencement.
The new amendment allows reservation to take effect after the first delimitation exercise under the proposed amendment.
This change seeks to remove ambiguity over when women's representation would be increased in Parliament and state assemblies.
Commission formation
Proposed delimitation commission to oversee seat allocation
The Delimitation (Second) Bill proposes a three-member commission to oversee seat allocation and constituency reservation.
The commission will include a serving or retired Supreme Court judge as chairperson, the Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner nominated by him, and the state election commissioner of the concerned state.
This change aims to make the process of delimiting seats more transparent and accountable.
Allocation freeze
Expansion raises questions on parliamentary proceedings
The new bills also extend the freeze on seat allocation and readjustment until 2051, giving a longer constitutional horizon to the new arrangement.
This change is aimed at providing stability in representation until 2051.
The expansion of Lok Sabha seats also raises questions about how it would affect parliamentary proceedings and the balance of power between the two Houses of Parliament.