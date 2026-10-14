Dilshad Ansari dies in West Champaran custody, family alleges murder
India
A 25-year-old man named Dilshad Ansari died while in police custody in Bihar's West Champaran district. His family alleged he was murdered.
Six officers, including Ravi Shankar Kumar, the SHO of Sahodara police station, were suspended.
Police say Ansari got hurt trying to escape from a moving vehicle, but that explanation is not convincing everyone.
Ali Anwar urges NHRC probe
Former Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar is urging the National Human Rights Commission to step in, saying the officers should face serious charges.
He also points out that social activists found no injuries on Ansari's limbs, raising doubts about the police story, and is urging financial help for Ansari's struggling family.