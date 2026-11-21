Dindigul authorities bury 170 tons of spoiled onions after complaints
Authorities in Dindigul just buried around 170 tons of spoiled onions after complaints they were being sold in Dindigul and smelled terrible.
Inspections on November 20 and 21 confirmed the onions were unfit to eat, so officials took quick action to keep them out of the market.
Two Dindigul shops fined, 1 sealed
One shop selling the bad onions at ₹5 per kg was sealed, while two others got shut down and fined ₹30,000 each.
The Dindigul Onion Market also clarified they only stored the onions temporarily; they weren't actually involved in selling them.