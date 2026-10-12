Dismissed Angomcha Bimol Akoijam calls JNU harassment findings 'witch hunt'
Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, recently dismissed from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), is pushing back against sexual harassment allegations made by at least 11 women students.
While a university committee found him guilty on several counts, Akoijam says the accusations are retaliation for his criticism of how Manipur's ethnic conflict has been handled, calling the process a "witch hunt."
Akoijam denies dodging probe in Manipur
Akoijam insists he hasn't dodged the investigation. He says he's in Manipur because of his work as an MP.
He also claims JNU didn't let him fully defend himself and warns that targeting dissent could spark unrest in Manipur.
Despite pressure from the BJP and university officials, Akoijam says he won't be silenced: Manipur will go up in flame if they insult the state this way.