Diwali, Chhath, and caste survey: Schools closed in these states India Oct 13, 2025

Heads up—schools across Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar are getting a break this October 2025.

In Karnataka, classes are off from October 8-18 so teachers can finish a delayed social and educational survey.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan and UP students get time off for Diwali celebrations.

Bihar schools will be closed for both Diwali and Chhath Puja.