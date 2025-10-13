Diwali, Chhath, and caste survey: Schools closed in these states
Heads up—schools across Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar are getting a break this October 2025.
In Karnataka, classes are off from October 8-18 so teachers can finish a delayed social and educational survey.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan and UP students get time off for Diwali celebrations.
Bihar schools will be closed for both Diwali and Chhath Puja.
Karnataka's break is for a major caste survey
Karnataka's school closure is helping teachers wrap up a major caste survey—Koppal district is almost done at 97%, while Udupi and Dakshina Kannada are catching up.
Teachers busy with mid-term exams aren't pulled into survey work.
Rajasthan schools will be closed from October 13-24 for Diwali fun; Uttar Pradesh has a shorter Diwali break from October 20-23.
Bihar's holiday starts October 18 so students can enjoy both festivals while balancing their studies.