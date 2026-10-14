DMRC chair D Thara offers unconditional apology to Supreme Court
India
DMRC Chairperson D Thara has offered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court after entry and exit restrictions were imposed at 45 metro stations ahead of protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 10.
Even with restrictions at 45 stations, all scheduled trains kept running as usual.
DMRC ridership falls to 3.2 million
Metro ridership dropped from the usual 5.8 million to just 3.2 million that day, as many avoided travel due to the protests.
DMRC kept people updated through social media and announcements, and issued updates through official social media accounts, website and Sarthi app.
Thara also tendered an unconditional apology and sought discharge of the contempt notice.