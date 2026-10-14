DMRC told Supreme Court no trains canceled during Delhi protests
India
Even with major protests in Delhi on October 10, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) told the Supreme Court that not a single train was canceled.
All 271 trains ran their usual Saturday schedule, completing 4,157 trips.
DMRC kept 85% network open
DMRC managed to keep 85% of its network open and only had to put minimal restrictions at some stations.
Interchange points stayed available at 14 out of 45 stations, and whenever a station closed, alternative routes were set up so people could still get around.