'Dogs being beaten, poisoned, raped': Supreme Court hears tough claim on stray dogs

During a Supreme Court hearing on stray dogs, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves made a strong statement: "Dogs being beaten, poisoned and raped by human beings is a common practice in India." He said this in the context of animal cruelty and the treatment of feeders. Meanwhile, senior advocate Kapil Sibal challenged rules that require removing strays from places like schools and hospitals.

Sibal backs humane approach for strays Sibal argued for the "Capture, Sterilize, Vaccinate, Release" (CSVR) model instead of mass sheltering.

He warned that mixing healthy and rabid dogs could spread disease and increase conflict.

Drawing from wildlife conservation, he said one dangerous animal shouldn't mean all are punished.

Court worried about rising dog-related accidents The judges noted growing incidents involving stray dogs—including two recent cases with Rajasthan judges (one suffered serious spinal injuries).

The court will revisit how to make high-risk areas safer within eight weeks.