Don't hoard LPG: Goyal says fuel supply stable despite war

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has assured that India's fuel supplies remain stable despite the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Speaking at the CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards 2026, he said there is no disruption in major fuels like petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF). "When there is a war, there will be challenges. But we are well placed with respect to crude," he said.

Supply measures LPG shortage concerns addressed To avoid a possible Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) shortage, the government has stepped up kerosene supply. Goyal urged citizens not to panic-buy gas cylinders, saying it's a supply-demand timing issue and not an availability one. He also said India is diversifying its energy imports beyond the Middle East by importing crude from Canada, the United States and Russia.

Contingency plans SOPs for exporters being prepared The commerce ministry is also preparing standard operating procedures to assist exporters if shipments need to be returned or rerouted due to the conflict. Goyal said they are in constant dialogue with stakeholders and export promotion councils every day. He reiterated India's commitment to trade negotiations with the United States on a bilateral trade agreement, saying teams are in continuous negotiations seeking preferential access against competitors.

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