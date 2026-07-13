DoT disconnects over 5cr fake connections, blocks 1,800cr cyber scams
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has disconnected over 5 crore fake mobile connections in just two years, stepping up its fight against digital fraud.
Using its Financial Fraud Risk Indicator system, the DoT also blocked cyber scams worth more than ₹1,800 crore and helped recover more than 12 lakh lost or stolen phones.
These updates came from a recent security conference in Hyderabad.
AP busts 11 illegal telecom setups
At the event, Andhra Pradesh's telecom unit shared that it busted 11 illegal telecom and cybercrime setups during 2025-26 and recovered over 2 lakh lost or stolen phones, the highest tally nationwide.
Director General (Telecom) Anand Khare highlighted the need for teamwork across agencies to keep fighting scams and misuse.
He also opened the DoT's first Network Security Lab in Hyderabad to boost research against cybercrime.