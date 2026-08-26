Dr Ambedkar statue smeared with mud and soot in Baburiha
India
In Baburiha village in Raebareli district, locals woke up to find Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's statue smeared with mud and soot, an act that left the community angered and tense.
"Baba Saheb's followers and we, the local residents, are deeply angered," shared Umesh Gautam, capturing the mood in the village as people demanded action against the culprits.
Police probe, Congress cites Dalit attacks
Police officials cleaned the statue and started checking CCTV footage to track down those behind the vandalism, assuring residents they will act fast.
Meanwhile, Congress condemned the incident and linked it to a larger trend of attacks on Dalits in Uttar Pradesh, calling for government accountability on such cases.