DRI head havaldar Avinash Shahi arrested over Mahendra Das robbery
A head havaldar from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Avinash Shahi, has been arrested in connection with the November 21 robbery of gold trader Mahendra Das.
Police believe Shahi allegedly traveled on the same bus to identify Das and alert accomplices, making it easier for the gang, who posed as police officers, to pull off the heist last week.
Five arrested, about 844g gold recovered
So far, five people have been arrested and police have recovered about 844gm of gold ornaments and pieces.
Investigators are checking if this was a one-time thing or part of a bigger plan targeting other bullion traders.
Four more suspects are still on the run as police dig deeper into Shahi's professional links and possible misuse of his DRI position.