Driver Daljeet, 29, dies after Delhi nightclub altercation with bouncers
India
A night out in Delhi turned tragic when 29-year-old driver Daljeet died after a fight broke out at a nightclub.
The trouble started when one of them spilled beer on a woman, and even though they apologized, things escalated with the club's bouncers.
Club staff allegedly attacked driver Daljeet
Bouncers and waiters reportedly attacked Daljeet and his friends with sticks and glass bottles.
Daljeet made it home, but later collapsed and was declared dead at the hospital.
Police have arrested some people, examined the nightclub's CCTV digital video recorder, and are continuing their investigation.
Daljeet leaves behind his wife, eight-year-old son, and father.