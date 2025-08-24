Driver-murdering gang from 2001 finally behind bars after 24 years
After more than two decades, Delhi's Crime Branch has cracked a chilling case from 2001 where a gang targeted taxi drivers—hiring cabs, killing the drivers, and selling off their vehicles.
The original crime left one driver dead and a passenger badly injured in Mayur Vihar (case reported to New Ashok Nagar police station).
How police tracked down the criminals
While two men were convicted back in 2007, others managed to dodge arrest for years.
Now, police have tracked down Ajay Lamba and Dhirendra Singh Tomar—both of whom had been evading arrest for years, with Tomar living under a new identity after disappearing in December 2010.
Also behind bars is Devender Sharma, known as "Doctor Death," who was linked not just to these murders but also to a notorious kidney trafficking racket from the early 2000s.
High-tech criminal databases helped police finally close this chapter.