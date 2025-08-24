Next Article
PM Modi highlights job creation efforts
On Sunday, PM Narendra Modi highlighted his government's push to create more jobs for young people.
Speaking at a virtual event in Ahmedabad, he pointed to initiatives like Skill India Mission, Start Up India, and Mudra Yojana as ways to help youth build skills and find work.
Atmanirbhar Bharat
Modi encouraged young people to support 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by choosing Indian-made products.
He shared that the National Education Policy now puts skill-building front and center so India can become a global supplier of talent.
Modi said the education system is being reformed with a special focus on skills training, preparing crores of youth as skilled manpower in different fields.