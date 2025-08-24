Next Article
IMD warns of heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh tomorrow
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says to expect light to moderate rain across the state until August 28, with the north coastal districts likely to get hit by heavier showers on August 25.
This weather is thanks to an active southwest monsoon and a low-pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal.
Stay updated on weather conditions
IMD also warns that winds could pick up to 30-40km/h in several regions, including north and south coastal Andhra, Yanam, and Rayalaseema—so it's smart to stay updated.
While overall rainfall since June has been slightly below average for most of the state, Visakhapatnam actually saw more rain than usual.
With more wet days ahead, keep an eye out for possible disruptions and stay safe!