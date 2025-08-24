IMD warns of heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh tomorrow

Stay updated on weather conditions

IMD also warns that winds could pick up to 30-40km/h in several regions, including north and south coastal Andhra, Yanam, and Rayalaseema—so it's smart to stay updated.

While overall rainfall since June has been slightly below average for most of the state, Visakhapatnam actually saw more rain than usual.

With more wet days ahead, keep an eye out for possible disruptions and stay safe!