Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Dates, rituals, significance

Ganesh Chaturthi, the big festival celebrating Lord Ganesha's birthday, lands on Wednesday, August 27 this year. The main rituals start on August 26 at 1:54pm and wrap up with Ganesh Visarjan—the grand idol immersion—on September 6.

Key rituals and offerings Families bring home Ganesha idols, offer daily prayers, and share sweets like modak (Ganesha's favorite treat).

The best time for puja is between 11:05am and 1:40pm.

Fun fact: spotting the moon that day is a no-go—it's considered unlucky.

Why is Ganesh Visarjan important? The festival ends with lively processions as people immerse their Ganesha idols in water.

It's all about letting go, celebrating cycles of life, and believing Ganesha will be back next year to bless everyone.