Drivers' strike: App-based, commercial drivers demand ₹25 per kilometer fare
India
App-based and commercial drivers nationwide have gone on strike, pushing for a minimum fare of ₹25 per kilometer to keep up with rising costs.
They're also asking the government to step in—especially to ban private bike taxis, which they say break rules and hurt licensed drivers' livelihoods.
Drivers from over 20 states gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar
Drivers from 20+ states gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, calling this protest a fight for dignity and fair pay.
They want notification of minimum base fares (including the ₹25 per kilometer demand) and a ban or conversion of private vehicles used commercially.
Union leaders say if things don't change, an even bigger protest could happen on March 22, 2026.